UP CM Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav expelled from the Samajwadi Party for 6 yrs
Friday, December 30, 2016 - 19:40
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and party national executive Ram Gopal Yadav have been expelled from the party for 6 years on Friday by party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav.

This decision has been taken by the party chief after Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday announced his own list of 235 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections.

Earlier in the day Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav were issued show cause notice to explain such indisciplinary behaviour by them.

There have been rift in the Yadav family after Akhilesh Yadav was removed the post of UP state president and Shivpal Yadav was given the post.

As per reports, Akhilesh Yadav was unhappy with the official candidate list as there were a few incumbent MLAs and ministers in his cabinet whose names were not in the list.

CM Akhilesh Yadav's list includes names of Pawan Pandey, Indal Rawat, Arvind Singh 'Gope', Atul Pradhan, Brij Lal Sonkar and Ram Govind Chaudhary who had been earlier denied ticket in the list released by Mulayam Singh.

