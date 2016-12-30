Youth killed in firing near LoC in Poonch, Jammu & kashmir

Jammu: An exchange of fire was on across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday evening after Pakistani Army resorted to heavy unprovoked firing at Indian positions, a defence official said. A youth was killed in the firing, police said.

"Pakistani Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars at 4.55 pm on Indian army posts along the LoC in Poonch sector. The Indian Army posts are retaliating strongly and effectively and heavy firing exchanges are presently on in the area," defence spokesman, Lt Col Manish Mehta told IANS here.

Meanwhile, police sources said that a 15-year-old youth, Tanveer Ahmed, was injured in the firing and succumbed to his injuries.

Pakistani troops had violated the ceasefire on the LoC in the same district on Thursday also.