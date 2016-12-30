Date for Rabi crop insurance extended to January 10

New Delhi: The Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Ministry has decided to extend the cut-off date for crop insurance during Rabi 2016-17 under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana up to January 10, an official statement said on Friday.

According to the statement, the decision was taken keeping in view the difficulties farmers faced due to the demonetisation of high-value currency notes.

In order "to protect the interest of farmers", the ministry has decided to extend the cut-off date up to January 10, "for enrolment of non loanee farmers/debit of premium from eligible crop loan account/Kisan Credit Card of loanee farmers under PMFBY", it said.