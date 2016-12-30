JNU serves notice to professor for addressing students
By
| Friday, December 30, 2016 - 21:06
First Published |
JNU, professor, Nivedita Menon, addressing students, Comparative Politics and Political Thought, violation of the University rules, JNU Convention Centre, JNU students

Menon was served a warning by the administration

New Delhi: After students, the JNU administration on Friday served a notice to a professor for addressing a meeting two days back at the administrative block, where the offices of university officials are located.

Nivedita Menon, a professor of Comparative Politics and Political Thought at the School of International Studies (SIS), was served a warning by the administration when she spoke on Wednesday at a gathering comprising students and other professors against the suspension of 12 students.

"You addressed a group of students on 28th December at about 4:15 pm near the administrative building. This is a clear violation of the University rules," the letter read.

Also Read: 8 JNU students suspended for disrupting academic council meet

The administration stated in the letter that any gherao, sit-in or any variation of such modes of protests are prohibited at that place, since those hamper the office work there.

It also maintained that peaceful modes of protests, like hunger-strike, can be allowed in a restrained form, that too 20 metres away from the building.

The university also requested the professor on Friday not to address the students when a meet was again scheduled to take place against the high-handedness of the varsity top brass.

A total of 12 students from Birsa-Ambedkar-Phule Students Association (BAPSA), Students for Swaraj (SFS), Democratic Students Union (DSU) and United OBC Front were suspended by the university for disrupting a session of the Academic Council on Monday.

The university alleged the students barged inside the Convention Centre where the session was taking place.

Tags:
JNU, professor, Nivedita Menon, addressing students, Comparative Politics and Political Thought, violation of the University rules, JNU Convention Centre, JNU students
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.