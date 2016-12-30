SP infighting — Supporters gather in front of CM’s residence, cry ‘injustice’

Lucknow: After Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav expelled his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for 6 years on Friday, supporters gathered in front of the CM's residence at 5 Kalidas Marg in Lucknow.

The supporters accused SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav of doing "injustice" by expelling Akhilesh and his (Mulayam's) cousin Ram Gopal Yadav, which was announced at a hurriedly convened presser in the state capital by the former Defence Minister. The supporters waved banners and posters with pictures of the Chief Minister.

This decision has been taken by the party chief after Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday announced his own list of 235 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections.

Earlier in the day Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav were issued show cause notice to explain such indisciplinary behaviour by them.

There has been rift in the Yadav family after Akhilesh Yadav was removed from the post of UP state president and Shivpal Yadav was given the post.

