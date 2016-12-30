Unfair, incorrect to blame opposition for non-passage of GST bill: Chidambaram

New Delhi: Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Friday said that it was "incorrect" and "unfair" to blame the opposition for the non-passage of Goods and Services Tax (GST) bill.

To a query whether the opposition's non-cooperation will affect the implementation of the GST, Chidambaram said: "Do not blame the opposition. Has the government brought the bill on GST before Parliament?

"Was there a bill in the last Session of Parliament? They have not even concluded their deliberations with the state Finance Ministers. The three bills are not ready."

Noting that no draft of the bill has been submitted in Parliament, Chidambaram said: "I think it is totally incorrect and unfair to blame the Opposition for the non-passage of GST Bill because there is no Bill to pass at the moment."

The impasse in the GST Council over the division of authority between assessing authorities of centre and states has been continuing and will now be taken up together at its next meeting on January 3-4.