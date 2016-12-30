SP infighting — Red alert across Uttar Pradesh
Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 12:20
Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday announced his own list of 235 candidates for the upcoming UP elections| Representational Pic

Lucknow: A high alert has been sounded across the state of Uttar Pradesh after Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav suspended son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav from the party for 6 years.
 
Officials said instructions have been sent to all District Magistrates and police chiefs following protests by Akhilesh supporters. Security meanwhile has been beefed up outside the SP headquarters in the state capital, the Chief Minister's residence, and the house of party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav.
 
 
Earlier in the day Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav were issued show cause notice to explain such indisciplinary behaviour by them.
 
Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday announced his own list of 235 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections.
 
There has been rift in the Yadav family after Akhilesh Yadav was removed from the post of UP state president and Shivpal Yadav was given the post.
 
 
(With inputs from IANS)
