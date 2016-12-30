Local body poll results show support for note ban, says Amit Shah

New Delhi: With the BJP emerging as a major gainer in the local body polls in Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, party President Amit Shah on Friday said the results show people are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his demonetisation move.

"People have told the opposition parties of their opinion (on demonetisation) through the results of the local body polls held in various parts of the country post demonetisation.

"Through the results, people have expressed their confidence in Prime Minister's vision and 'politics of performance' of the BJP. I am thankful to people and congratulate the party's workers," a statement quoted Shah as saying.

According to the statement, the BJP has won 7,363 of total 10,212 seats in Gram Panchayat elections in Gujarat, while the Congress could win only 2,395 seats.

In Chhattisgarh, the BJP won local body polls in Bhilai-Charoda and Sargarh with good margin, said the statement.

The BJP also registered an impressive win in the recently-held local body polls in Maharashtra.