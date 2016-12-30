PPA says Takam Pario to be next Arunachal CM, Khandu camp says have majority

Itanagar: The political situation in Arunachal Pradesh saw a new twist on Friday with the ruling People's Party of Arunachal Pradesh (PPA) saying its MLA will support Takam Pario as the next Chief Minister while the government said Pema Khandu still had a majority and would continue in the post.

"There is no threat to Pema Khandu Government as he has the support of 49 MLAs in the 60 member house, including 12 BJP and 2 Independents," said government spokesman Bamang Felix, hours after the border northeastern state was again racked by uncertainty after Khandu, his deputy Chowna Mein and five others were suspended by the party on Friday for alleged anti-party activities.

"The decision to suspend Khandu and others was not taken collectively, as none of the PPA legislators were informed about the December 20 party executive meeting where it was decided," he said.

Felix also questioned the legality and constitutionality of the suspension and the constitution of a one member committee by PPA President Kahfa Bengia to probe the allegations.

Earlier, Bengiathe held a meeting of legislature party on Friday and decided to support Pario as the next Chief Minister.

"Being members of PPA, which itself is an ally of the BJP, all these suspended legislators were trying to join the BJP. These MLAs have a business mindset," Bengiathe told IANS adding that "Pario is most likely to be elected as the next CM".

Following the suspension of Khandu along with six others, the central BJP also attacked the PPA's decisions, stating it has created uncalled for disturbance in a smoothly running PPA-BJP government.

"PPA president's whimsical n highly suspect action of suspending CM Arunachal Pema Khandu created uncalled for disturbance in a smoothly running PPA-BJP govt. PPA leadership stands exposed as almost all MLAs reposing faith in him. BJP supports Pema government," said BJP leader Ram Madhav in a tweet.

Khandu - who had taken over as the CM from Nabam Tuki in July - had defected from the Congress to the PPA on September 16 along with 42 other legislators. The PPA is a constituent of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led North East Democratic Alliance.