PM Modi sponsoring Chinese companies in name of Paytm: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "marketing" Chinese companies in India in the name of Paytm and sought a probe into the allegations.

"I am sorry, I have full respect for a country but in the name of Paytm, the Prime Minister has brought in a few Chinese companies and is marketing them in India," she told the media here.

"Why are these companies sponsored by our PM? What is the hidden agenda? We want to know publicly. I am not levelling allegations. I am only stating facts which are reported. Public money is not secure. It is not foolproof. I say Alibaba and four, not thieves," she said in a veiled reference to Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group.

The Trinamool Congress supremo sought a probe as to why the Centre is promoting a company that has been blacklisted by the US Trade Representative.

"It is a very serious allegation. Country is not secure. To promote a few companies PM had to become feriwala (salesman) of Paytm. What is the hidden agenda? If somebody has done something wrong, the RBI and SEBI has protected them," she added.