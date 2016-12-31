Bihar Jailbreak: 5 prisoners escape from Central Jail in Buxar
Patna: In what can be said as a security lapse, around 5 prisoners on Friday night escaped from Central Jail in Buxar.

According to initial information, the five prisoners escaped after breaking a window in the Hospital ward of the jail, where they were undergoing some treatment.

All the concerned authorities have been alerted since the jail break and police have cordoned off the area. Meanwhile, search operation to nab the prisoners is underway.

 

Principal Home Secretary Aamir Subhani while speaking on the issue said, "Given instructions to DIG jail to look into the matter and report to me."

Following the jailbreak, 3 wardens have been suspended so far.

 

(More details awaited ...

