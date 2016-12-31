Fire breaks out in chemical factory in Maharashtra's Akola; 12 fire tenders rushed to spot

Mumbai: Fire broke out on Saturday morning in a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Akola district. Around 12 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

According to initial reports, the situation is under control and no casualties have been reported so far. Meanwhile, the concerned authorities are taking stock of the situation and are trying to identify the cause of the fire.

Earlier on December 29, at least 6 people had died after a fire broke out in a bakery shop in Pune, Maharashtra. The bakery was located in Kondhwa area in Pune. The cause of the fire was a short-circuit, where the workers of the bakery died due to suffocation.