I stand with Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav: Amar Singh

Lucknow: Following the rift in the Samajwadi Party (SP) after Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and party national executive Ram Gopal Yadav were suspended from the party for 6 years by Mulayam Singh Yadav on Friday, SP leader Amar Singh on Saturday extended his support to the party chief saying that he stands with Mulayam Singh Yadav.

"My full support is for Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav). Going against him is like breaking the discipline of the party. All those working against Mulayam Singh Yadav is absolutely unconstitutional and immoral," Amar Singh said.

"Mai apna poora samarthan netaji ko deta hoon, unki avmanna party ka anushasan bhang karne ke samaan hai," Amar Singh.

Speaking on the controversy, Janata Dal United (JD-U) leader Sharad Yadav said, "This is the internal matter of the Samajwadi Party. However, whatever has happened is unfortunate."

The political scenario in the poll bound state of Uttar Pradesh took a big turn on Friday (December 30) when SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav expelled Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav from the party for 6 years.

The decision by SP supremo was taken after Akhilesh on Thursday announced his own list of 235 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections.

Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav were also issued show cause notice to explain such indisciplinary behaviour by them.

There have been rift in the Yadav family after Akhilesh Yadav was removed from the post of UP state president and Shivpal Yadav was given the post.

As per reports, Akhilesh Yadav was unhappy with the official candidate list as there were a few incumbent MLAs and ministers in his cabinet whose names were not in the list.

CM Akhilesh Yadav's list includes names of Pawan Pandey, Indal Rawat, Arvind Singh 'Gope', Atul Pradhan, Brij Lal Sonkar and Ram Govind Chaudhary who had been earlier denied ticket in the list released by Mulayam Singh.