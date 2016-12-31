Anil Baijal takes oath as Delhi's Lieutenant Governor

New Delhi: Former Union Home Secretary Anil Baijal on Saturday took oath as Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi. The oath was administered by Delhi High Court Chief Justice G Rohini.

Baijal is a 1969 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and was in the executive council of the think-tank Vivekananda International Foundation. He had retired in 2006 as the Union Urban Development Secretary.

Former Union home secretary Anil Baijal takes oath as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi pic.twitter.com/Ay95XLCcpV — ANI (@ANI_news) December 31, 2016

President Pranab Mukherjee on December 29 had accepted Delhi's Lt. Governor Najeeb Jung's resignation and appointed Anil Baijal as his successor.

Baijal's appointment has come after Jung suddenly resigned on December 22, taking everyone by surprise. In a statement, Mr. Jung thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for all the help. He also expresssed his gratitude to the people of Delhi for their love and affection. Jung also thanked Kejriwal in his statement.

(With inputs from IANS)