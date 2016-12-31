Army Chief General Dalbir Singh retires; Lt General Bipin Rawat takes charge

New Delhi: General Dalbir Singh on Saturday paid tribute at Amar Jawan Jyoti in New Delhi on his last day as Indian Army Chief.

General Dalbir Singh today retired after serving 43 years in service and handed over the charge to his successor, General Bipin Rawat.

"After 43 years of service to the nation I superannuate today. I salute the martyrs who made supreme sacrifices," Dalbir Singh said after inspecting a Guard of Honour at the South Block lawns. General Dalbir Singh inspects guard of honour on his last day as Army Chief pic.twitter.com/8imdz2hrBk — ANI (@ANI_news) December 31, 2016

Speaking on his last day as Army Chief, Dalbir Singh said, "I salute our martyrs who made supreme sacrifices in upholding honour of the nation. Express my gratitude to Prime Minister and government for their full support and giving free hand in conduct of operations."

"I also thank the government for granting One Rank One Pension (OROP) to the armed forces. The day I took over I had said that our response to any action will be more than adequate, immediate, intense," Dalbir Singh said.

