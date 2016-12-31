Split in SP will benefit BJP in UP: Lalu Prasad Yadav
Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 14:54
Patna: Advocating unity within the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Saturday warned that any split in that party will help the BJP in the 2017 UP assembly polls.
 
"Aapsi phoot se BJP ko labh hoga. Abhi ekta banaye rakhna jaroori hain. Hum koshish kar rahein hain (Split within SP will benefit BJP, unity is must. We are trying for it)," Lalu told reporters here.
 
According to RJD leaders close to Lalu, he was already trying to reconcile the father-son duo after SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav expelled his son and UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav from the party on Friday.
 
 
The RJD chief, who is a relative of Mulayam Singh, apparently advised the family to patch up their differences late Friday night.
 
"Lalu Prasad has spoken twice with Mulayam Singh and his son Akhilesh for a reconciliation," the RJD leader said. 
 
