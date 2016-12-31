3 killed in Andhra firecrackers unit blast
Vijayawada:  At least three persons were killed and over 15 injured in an explosion in a firecrackers manufacturing unit in Nellore town of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, police said.
 
The incident occurred when a fire broke out in the unit located at Porlukatta, on the outskirts of the town.
 
Three bodies were recovered from the spot. The injured were shifted to various hospitals in the town, with most of them in critical condition.
 
 
The district Superintendent of Police and District Collector rushed to the scene and were supervising relief operations.
 
Home Minister N. Chinnarajappa has ordered an inquiry into the incident. 
 
