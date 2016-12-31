Sasikala Natarajan takes over as 6th AIADMK General Secretary; says will take forward Amma's work

Chennai: An emotional Sasikala Natarajan paid her tribute to recently deceased Jayalalithaa on Saturday after assuming the position of 6th General Secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

While addressing the supporters that gathered around the office to witness the ceremony, Sasikala Natarajan broke down saying, “My life is Amma (Jayalalithaa). She struggled for 75 days but God called his loved child to him.”

“In those days Indira Gandhi was the only woman leader in politics but Amma broke the tradition and made history,” she further added.

The new General Secretary of AIADMK assured people that the current government is people’s government and it will follow the path shown by deceased AIADMK supremo.

“For the rest of my life I will live for my party and the crore of people. Amma's dream will continue for Tamil Nadu”, she said to the hoard of party workers present at the event.

She also said, “Amma is not with us now but our party will rule here for the next 100 years.”