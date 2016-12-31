Will win UP as a gift to father, says an emotional Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: In the ongoing rift between Samajwadi Party (SP) top guns, an emotional Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said, "Will win Uttar Pradesh as a gift to father Mulayam Singh Yadav."

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minsiter while addressing his party MLAs and MLCs got emotional and said that he will win the upcoming assembly elections in the state as a gift to party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav.

According to reports, more than 200 MLAs are in support of Akhilesh Yadav while only 60 MLAs are with Mulayam Singh Yadav.

While his address to the party workers was underway, Akhilesh left his MLA meeting midway to meet Mulayam Singh Yadav. He was accompanied by Azam Khan during this visit.

This move was a last-minute bid to save the party from an imminent split ahead of the 2017 assembly elections in the state.

The patch-up bid was brokered by state Urban Development Minister Azam Khan, one of the founding members of the SP and close to the father-son duo.

Azam earlier met the SP supremo twice and apparently went to the Chief Minister with a message from the former.

Moments before the meet, Akhilesh Yadav supporters clashed with Mulayam and Shivpal Yadav supporters outside the party office.

The political uncertainity in Samajwadi Party began when Mulayam Singh on Friday evening suspended Akhilesh and Ramgopal Yadav from the party for 6 years.

The decision to expel both Akhilesh and Ramgopal by the SP supremo was taken after Akhilesh on Thursday announced his own list of 235 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections.

Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav were also issued show cause notices to explain such indisciplinary behaviour by them.

There has been a rift in the Yadav family after Akhilesh Yadav was removed from the post of UP state president and Shivpal Yadav was given the post.

As per reports, Akhilesh Yadav was unhappy with the official candidate list as there were a few incumbent MLAs and ministers in his cabinet whose names were not in the list.

CM Akhilesh Yadav's list includes names of Pawan Pandey, Indal Rawat, Arvind Singh 'Gope', Atul Pradhan, Brij Lal Sonkar and Ram Govind Chaudhary who had been earlier denied ticket in the list released by Mulayam Singh.

While the feud in SP doesn't seem to end anytime soon, the political commentary has already started. Earlier in the day, Rashtriya Janata Party (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said that the rift in SP will benefit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming elections. BJP however has gone ahead and called the rift in the SP as 'staged'.

(With inputs from IANS)