Rahul Gandhi, P Chidambaram demand removal of cash withdrawal limit

New Delhi: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation and demanded removal of the weekly cash withdrawal limit with immediate effect.

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram also targeted the Prime Minister asking the Centre why restrictions continued on withdrawing money after the December 30 deadline.

"Destroyed in the last 50 days: trust in the Prime Minister's word. Weekly cash withdrawal limits must go," Gandhi tweeted.

The Congress leader posted a picture demanding that Modi compensate for the loss suffered due to his move.

Gandhi demanded that the Centre give a compensation of Rs 25,000 to below poverty line families.

He also said that income tax and sales tax rebate of 50 per cent should be given to small shopkeepers and businessmen.

Targeting the Prime Minister, Chidambaram in a series of tweets said: "Prime Minister asked for forbearance until December 30. That is over. Why are restrictions on withdrawing money continuing?"

"Will all ATMs be functional and have sufficient cash from January 2? If not, why not?" he questioned.

"Will there be no demand hereafter for black money capitation fee for admission to medical and engineering colleges," the Congress leader asked.

"Will no bribes be given or taken after January 2?" he wondered.

Modi announced demonetisation of high value currency notes on November 8, and subsequently sought 50 days to put things in order.