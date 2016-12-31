In a big U-turn, Akhilesh, Ram Gopal reinstated in Samajwadi Party
By
| Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 15:46
First Published |
Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav, suspension revoked, reinstated, gift, Azam Khan, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Amar Singh, Akhilesh Yadav expelled, CM Change in UP, Uttar Pradesh Elections, Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister, Lucknow, Ram Gopal Yadav, Show Cause Notice, Candidate list, Samajwadi Party new list, new list, CM Akhilesh Yadav, SAMAJWADI PARTY, Shivpal Yadav, RJD, Breaking News, Latest News

Lucknow: A big u-turn was made by the Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav when both Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and party national executive Ram Gopal Yadav were reinstated in the party. 

The move comes after Akhilesh Yadav met party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav. 

Party's State President Shivpal Yadav announced the information by saying, "As per the decision by Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) the suspension of Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav has been revoked." (Netaji ke aadesh ke anusar Akhilesh Yadav aur Ram Gopal Yadav ka party se nishkashan tatkal prabhav se samapt kiya jata hai).

 

 

Shivpal Yadav also revlealed that everything would now be taken up again from scratch and all of them would sit together and work things out. He stressed that all the party members will work together and fight the upcoming elections in the state and emerge victorious with a full majority. 

 

 

Earlier in the day, in a last-minute bid to save the party from an imminent split ahead of the 2017 assembly elections in the state, Akhilesh left his MLA meeting midway to meet Mulayam Singh Yadav. He was accompanied by Azam Khan during this visit.

The patch-up bid was brokered by state Urban Development Minister Azam Khan, one of the founding members of the SP and close to the father-son duo.

Azam earlier met the SP supremo twice and apparently went to the Chief Minister with a message from the former.
 
The political uncertainity in Samajwadi Party began when Mulayam Singh on Friday evening suspended Akhilesh and Ramgopal Yadav from the party for 6 years. 
 
The decision to expel both Akhilesh and Ramgopal by the SP supremo was taken after Akhilesh on Thursday announced his own list of 235 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections.
 
 
Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav were also issued show cause notices to explain such indisciplinary behaviour by them.
 
There has been a rift in the Yadav family after Akhilesh Yadav was removed from the post of UP state president and Shivpal Yadav was given the post.
 
As per reports, Akhilesh Yadav was unhappy with the official candidate list as there were a few incumbent MLAs and ministers in his cabinet whose names were not in the list. 
 
Soon after both Akhilesh and Ram Gopal Yadav were reinstated in the party, RJD's Lalu Prasad Yadav said:
 
 
(With inputs from IANS)
 
 
 

 

Tags:
Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav, suspension revoked, reinstated, gift, Azam Khan, RJD, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Amar Singh, Akhilesh Yadav expelled, CM Change in UP, Uttar Pradesh Elections, Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister, Lucknow, Ram Gopal Yadav, Show Cause Notice, Candidate list, Samajwadi Party new list, new list, CM Akhilesh Yadav, SAMAJWADI PARTY, Shivpal Yadav
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.