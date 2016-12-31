In a big U-turn, Akhilesh, Ram Gopal reinstated in Samajwadi Party

Lucknow: A big u-turn was made by the Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav when both Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and party national executive Ram Gopal Yadav were reinstated in the party.

The move comes after Akhilesh Yadav met party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Party's State President Shivpal Yadav announced the information by saying, "As per the decision by Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) the suspension of Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav has been revoked." (Netaji ke aadesh ke anusar Akhilesh Yadav aur Ram Gopal Yadav ka party se nishkashan tatkal prabhav se samapt kiya jata hai).

Shivpal Yadav also revlealed that everything would now be taken up again from scratch and all of them would sit together and work things out. He stressed that all the party members will work together and fight the upcoming elections in the state and emerge victorious with a full majority.

Sab log mil kar ke chunaav mein jaayege: Shivpal Yadav pic.twitter.com/3nJIPDk6rw — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016

Earlier in the day, in a last-minute bid to save the party from an imminent split ahead of the 2017 assembly elections in the state, Akhilesh left his MLA meeting midway to meet Mulayam Singh Yadav. He was accompanied by Azam Khan during this visit.

The patch-up bid was brokered by state Urban Development Minister Azam Khan, one of the founding members of the SP and close to the father-son duo.

Azam earlier met the SP supremo twice and apparently went to the Chief Minister with a message from the former.