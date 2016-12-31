BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh; Pema Khandu to remain CM

New Delhi: A day after the ruling People's Party of Arunachal Pradesh (PPA) said its MLAs will support Takam Pario as the next Chief Minister, a new government has been formed by the Bharatiya Janata Party in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday.

The state government announced that Pema Khandu will remain as Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh.

Khandu has the support of 33 MLAs with 47 BJP MLAs in the 60-member assembly house.

BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav tweeted, “Arunachal has a BJP govt now. CM Pema Khandu, with 33 MLAs merges PPA in BJP. The BJP govt has 45 BJP+2 ind MLAs support in a 60-member Assembly.”

According to the recent development, PPA is left with only 10 MLAs.

Meanwhile, PPA President Kafha Bengia said the merger was "illegitimate" and that he would go for legal action.

On Friday, PPA suspended its CM Khandu and seven other MLAs. The central BJP attacked the PPA's decisions, stating it has created disturbance in a smoothly running PPA-BJP government.