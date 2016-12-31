Post demonetisation people of India stood with the PM, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Union Minister of State Independent Charge for Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy Piyush Goyal in an exclusive interview with NewsX made a lot of clarifications regarding demonetisation and many other issues.

Here are some of the highlights of the interview:

NewsX: Once the process of demonetisation is complete people from here on cannot deposit the old currency notes in the bank? What are the pro and cons of this, will this help the Indian economy?

Piyush Goyal: If somebody for genuine reasons has not been able to deposit the money they can do it up to March in the Reserve Bank of India. They can send a declaration stating the reasons so there is a grace period that has been provided. The benefits are large to see, a large chunk of money that had never been reported about which there was no trail or information where it was used has come into the banking system.

NewsX: What will happen to this black money or the money that has been collected in raids etc.?

Piyush Goyal: All the money deposited may not be necessarily be black money. We will be doing a lot of forensic and data mining to see what part of the money legitimate and accounted for and what part reflects some kind of misuse of law that part of the money will be taxed. If people come forward with sue motto then they can get away with 50% and if it gets detected by the investigative agency then they will be landing up paying nearly 80%. Therefore it is an opportunity for the country to come clean. We have appealed to the people to use this opportunity and change the way of working.

NewsX: Do you think the Prime Minister's address on Saturday New Years Eve will be a thank you address to the people or there would be policy announcements?

Piyush Goyal: I do not know what the Prime Minister is going to speak but very clearly we are very grateful to the people of India for their unstated support even in the face of some difficulties. People of India stood with the government stood with the Prime Minister. The people of India supported this move despite the best efforts of some people.

NewsX: The ordinance that the government has brought out making the old notes completely illegal; many are questioning the need for this. What was the need for this?

Piyush Goyal: Every time there has been a demonetisation whether in 1948 or 1978 such an ordinance was required. In fact earlier they brought the ordinance on the same day as the announcement of the demonetisation.

NewsX: Is it good time for the political parties to also go cashless?

Piyush Goyal: It is very essential that the country moves towards a more transparent political party funding and election funding the honourable Prime Minister has publically welcomed the election commission's initiative in this regard and has urged them to look at improving the standards of transparency.

