Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee flays PM Modi over cash withdrawal limit
By
| Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 17:27
First Published |
Mamata said government just cannot snatch people's economic rights | Photo: IANS

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday targeted the Centre over restrictions on cash withdrawal limit.

"Modi Babu, public are not beggars of your government. Why are there still restrictions on the cash withdrawal limit? 50 days are now over. How can you take away the right of citizens to withdraw their own hard-earned money," she tweeted.

Modi announced demonetisation of high value currency notes on November 8, and subsequently sought 50 days to put things in order.

"Governments may come into power but they just cannot snatch people's economic rights," she said.

