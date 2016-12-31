Bipin Rawat takes over as new Army chief, Birender Singh Dhanoa IAF chief
Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 16:27
General Bipin Rawat took over as the chief of Indian army

New Delhi: New Army chief General Bipin Rawat and Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa on Saturday took over as the chiefs of the two services, with outgoing General Dalbir Singh and Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha handing over charge.

A Guard of Honour was conducted for General Singh on the lawns of South Block before he handed over charge to General Rawat.

In Vayu Bhawan, which houses the air headquarter, a Guard of Honour was presented to both outgoing chief Raha and incoming Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa.

Both General Singh and Air Chief Marshal Raha retired on Saturday.

