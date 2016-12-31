Congress to launch nationwide movement against PM Modi's demonetisation move

New Delhi: The Congress party, which has been very vocal and aggressive in its protest against the demonetisation move, the party on Saturday decided to launch a nationwide movement against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government's note ban move.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Saturday in a press conference said, "Congress has decided to launch a nationwide movement to expose the biggest scam of Independent India, demonetisation."

Congress has decided to launch a nationwide movement to expose the biggest scam of Independent India, #demonetisation: RS Surjewala, Cong pic.twitter.com/UtJbmRubE6 — ANI (@ANI_news) December 31, 2016

"The movement will be launched in 3 phase. First phase will be from January 1-10, second phase from Jan 11-20 and third phase from Jan 20-30," Surjewala added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8 had announced the ban on old Rs 500/1000 notes and replaced them with new Rs 500 and Rs 2000 notes. The last date to deposit old notes in banks and post offices was December 30. While the last date to deposit notes in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is March 31.

Not only the Congress party, but a united opposition including Samajwadi Party (SP), Bhahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress (TMC) also protested against the government's note ban and for its poor implementation.