Odisha government seeks suggestions for preparation of budget 2017-18

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Saturday sought suggestions from the public for the preparation of the annual budget for FY 2017-18, said a statement.

The finance department has invited suggestions from people in a structured format for the preparation of the annual budget.

This facility will be available for a fortnight from January 1, 2017, said the finance department statement.

"Members of the public, civil society organisation, advocacy groups and other stakeholders are requested to make use of this unique opportunity to participate in the budget making process of the state government," it said.

The department has developed a web page budget.odisha.gov.in where suggestions can be submitted. The page would host budget documents and suggestions.

The suggestions can also be mailed at odisha.budget@gov.in. Similarly, suggestions for the budget are also invited through Whatsapp, Telegram and SMS to Mobile number (+91)9438161111.

In order to make the budgetary process more open and participative using Information and Communication Technology, the Odisha government has sought public opinion for the last financial year.

The finance department has been holding pre-budget consultations with a cross section of society.