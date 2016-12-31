LIVE: PM Narendra Modi announces two new housing schemes to ensure houses for everyone

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on December 31, Saturday said that the nation wanted to get out of the vicious circle of corruption and black money. PM Modi also said that the country had always stood united in front of the external forces but post demonetisation it was the first time the country stood united to fight an evil within the country.

PM Modi added, "After Diwali, our country took an important decision to curb black money which will have long term benefits."

PM Modi also said that the 125 crore countrymen endured the pains and faced the hardships to fight the disease of corruption. Indians have shown spirit of sacrifice to fight black money.

Prime Minister also added that Indians have won against the corrupt and law will take its course.

Prime Minister announced that in the upcoming year, efforts will be taken to make the banking operations normal especially in the rural areas.

"What Indians have done in the past 50 days there is no such example of it in the world. India has undertaken a historic cleansing drive against black money," said PM Narendra Modi.

The problems which the people faced for betterment of the country is an example in itself PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister said that according to official figures by the government only 24 lakh people in the country have declared that their income is more than Rs. 10 lakh per annum.

The last few events revealed that the loopholes found by the dishonest have now been checked and stopped, the Prime Minister added.

Prime Minister also acknowledged that there have been instances of corruption by the government and the bank officials and there would be strict action against them.

PM Modi said that this government is friend of the honest and is making efforts to bring back the dishonest on the path of honesty. He added that history knows that Indian banks never had this much of cash with them. He appealed the banks to fulfil their duties keeping poor and middle class people in their mind

Prime Minister Modi announced that under 'Pradhan Mantri Avas Yojna' to give poor and middle class homes, two new schemes have been introduced. Home loans for poor, middle class up to Rs 9 lakh will get 4% exemption on interest & up to Rs 12 lakh will get 3% exemption.

He also said that the 'Kisan credit card' will be converted into 'RuPay' cards so that the Indian farmer could use it anywhere to buy and sell things.

PM Modi also said the loss that NABARD suffered by giving loans to co-operative banks and societies at low interest rate shall be borne by government. NABARD created a fund of Rs 21,000 crore last month, now government is adding Rs 20,000 crore more to this PM Narendra Modi added.

PM Modi also announced that credit guarantee for small traders will be raised to Rs 2 crore. The government will also bear 60 days interest on farm loans taken from District Cooperative Central Bank & primary society. Banks have been asked to raise cash credit limit to small businesses from 20% to 25%. He also said that Rs 6000 assistance will be given to pregnant women. The assistance money will be transferred to their account; this effort is made to reduce the infant mortality rate.

The PM also urged that the Lok Sabha and the assembly elections should be held in the country together so that the nation does not have to bear the heavy cost of election. He also said that it is time for politicians of all parties to rise above politics and ensure transparency. He also said that as we welcome the New Year, let’s come together to build a bright future of the country.