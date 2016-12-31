Himachal to build road, ropeway to Shali Tibba temple: CM Virbhadra
Virbhadra said this assembly segment has witnessed unprecedented development during the past four years

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Saturday said steps will be taken to popularise the Bheema Kali temple overlooking the state capital by linking it by road.

Addressing a public meeting in his home constituency Shimla rural, he said a road would be constructed up to the temple in Shali Tibba or peak to facilitate the pilgrims and tourists besides construction of a rest house at Khatnol.

He said possibilities would also be explored for developing a ropeway to the temple located at an altitude of 2,867 metre.

Khatnol is located some 40 km from Shimla and one has to climb uphill about six km to reach Shali Tibba.

The Chief Minister said this assembly segment has witnessed unprecedented development during the past four years.

He also urged the locals to adopt off-season vegetable production on a large scale to improve their economy.

