10 major announcement made by PM Modi in his New Year’s Eve address to the nation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on December 31, Saturday said that the nation wanted to get out of the vicious circle of corruption and black money. PM Modi also said that the country had always stood untied in front of the external forces but post demonetisation it was the first time the country stood united to fight an evil within the country. During his address the Prime Minister made a new some major announcements to benefit the citizens of the country.

Here are 10 major announcements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the the eve of December 31:

1. Under 'Pradhan Mantri Avas Yojna' to give poor and middle class homes, two new schemes have been introduced. Home loans for poor, middle class up to Rs 9 lakh will get 4% exemption on interest & up to Rs 12 lakh will get 3% exemption.

2. 'Kisan credit card' will be replaced by 'RuPay' cards so that the Indian farmer could use it anywhere to buy and sell things.

3. Credit guarantee for small traders will be raised to Rs. 2 crore from Rs. 1 crore.

4. Government will bear 60 days interest on farm loans taken from District Cooperative Central Bank & primary society.

5. Banks have been asked to raise cash credit limit to small businesses from 20% to 25%.

6. Assistance of Rs. 6,000 will be given to pregnant women. The assistance money will be transferred to their account; this effort is made to reduce the infant mortality rate.

7. PM urged that the Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections should be held in the country together so that the nation does not have to bear the heavy cost of election. PM has also sought debate on the same.

8. The loss that NABARD suffered by giving loans to coop banks, societies at low interest rate shall be borne by Govt. NABARD created a fund of Rs 21,000 cr last month, now government is adding Rs. 20,000 cr more to this.

9. Interest waiver of 3% on loan up to Rs. 2 lakh for construction of houses in rural India will be given.

10. Banks have been asked to increase working capital loans from 20% of turnover to 30% for enterprises that transact digitally.

