Modi's address on New Year's eve a flop show: Lalu

New Delhi: RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Saturday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on New Year's eve a "flop show" and said that people will again wait in queues from Monday to withdraw money.

"Tain Tain Fiss! The people of the country will again stand in queue from Monday. Modi speech was emotionless, ineffective, boredom and a pre- budget speech which was crawling on the knees," the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief said in a Tweet.

"If you have courage, ask your capitalist friends to make a sacrifice," he said.

Prasad added that Modi did not express any emotion even after killing over a hundred people and making 25 crore people jobless.

Terming Modi a Twitter king, he also said that the Prime Minister did not apologise for his "mistakes".