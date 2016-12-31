Modi failed to tell what government achieved after demonetisation: CPI

New Delhi: The CPI on Saturday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he "failed" to tell the nation what the government achieved after demonetisation.

"The Prime Minister has failed to tell the nation what government has acheieved after the demonetisation policy," Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D Raja told IANS.

"How much black money, how much fake currency has been recovered till date? He hasn't said anything about all these."

On November 8, Modi announced demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes to "curb black money, corruption and terrorism".

Also Read: Modi's address on New Year's eve a flop show: Lalu

"And he has not uttered a single word on the black money stashed in the foreign bank accounts, on NPAs (Non performing assets), wilful default by corporate offices," said Raja in wake of Modi's address to the nation on New Year's eve in which he also announced few schemes.

Raja said: "He has announced several schemes which are going to part of budget, whatever referendum Arun Jaitley is going to do... I don't know. All these schemes need budgetary support. It has to be discussed in Parliament."

On the financial aid for the pregnant women, Raja said it was part of the National Food Security Act passed by Parliament in 2013. "Even Supreme Court has asked why the government has not implemented it?" he said.

"In fact Modi divides people... honest people and dishonest people. At least he should have shown some honesty to apologise to people of the country," the CPI leader said.

Slamming the Prime Minister for mentioning farmers and Dalits in view of coming assembly elections, Raja said: "He referred to farmers, Dalits keeping in view the states going to elections. But people cannot be hoodwinked by such rhetoric."