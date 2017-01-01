Indians will start 'deModitisation', end demonetisation in 2017: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for deviating from the actual agenda of black money and asserted Indians will resolve to "deModitise" the nation.

"End of Demonetization and Start of DeModitization. The year 2017 will mark the year of Demoditization. This will be the New Year Resolution of all 125 crore people of this great country," Banerjee tweeted.

The Trinamool Congress supremo demanded the figures on recovery of black money.

"Where are the figures of #DeMonetisation? How much of black money recovered? What did the nation gain after 50days of excruciating pain?" she added

"PM deviated from actual agenda of black money & #DeMonetisation PM just took over post of Finance Minister and made pre- Budget speech. So the FM was missing from this advance Budget Speech made by PM. Modi babu, empty vessels make the most noise," the Bengal Chief Minister said.