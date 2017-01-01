On new year, India and Pakistan trade fire in Poonch, J&K
By
| Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 16:58
First Published |
Pakistan, India, ceasefire violation, Shahpur, Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, IndoPak, Indian border, Srinagar

Srinagar: Pakistan on Sunday violated the ceasefire in Shahpur area in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir.

 

 

As per reports, the firing in Shahpur still continues.

Also Read: At least 35 killed in nightclub attack, says Istanbul Governor

This is not the first time that Pakistan has violated ceasefire on Indo-Pak borders as a report submitted to Rajya Sabha earlier claimed of at least 430 ceasefire violations done by Pakistan.

(Further details awaited...)

 

 

Tags:
Pakistan, India, ceasefire violation, Shahpur, Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, IndoPak, Indian border, Srinagar
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.