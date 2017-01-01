On new year, India and Pakistan trade fire in Poonch, J&K

Srinagar: Pakistan on Sunday violated the ceasefire in Shahpur area in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu & Kashmir: Ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Shahpur area in Poonch, earlier today pic.twitter.com/p2MLgPhWd0 — ANI (@ANI_news) January 1, 2017

As per reports, the firing in Shahpur still continues.

This is not the first time that Pakistan has violated ceasefire on Indo-Pak borders as a report submitted to Rajya Sabha earlier claimed of at least 430 ceasefire violations done by Pakistan.

