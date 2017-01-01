President Pranab Mukherjee and PM Narendra Modi greet nation on new year

New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning greeted the nation a happy new year and wished for overall prosperity.

"My warmest greetings and best wishes to all my countrymen in India and abroad on the occasion of new year," Mukherjee said in his message.

The President also urged the countrymen to make the nation clean and pollution-free in the coming year.

"Let us unite to build an India of our dreams and pledge to make our beautiful country clean and pollution free... May the new year bring progress and prosperity to our glorious nation," he said.

Modi too in his message wished for overall prosperity of the nation.

"Greetings on the start of 2017. May this year bring good health, happiness and prosperity in everyone's lives," he said.