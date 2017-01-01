Mulayam calls Ram Gopal Yadav's National Meeting unconstitutional; warns party members
By
| Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 11:57
First Published |
Mulayam Singh Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party, SP, National Executive Meet, Janeshwar Mishra Park, Lucknow

Mulayam Singh Yadav retaliated by writing a letter to all the SP party workers, urging them not to attend the meeting.

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Mulayam Singh Yadav on Sunday issued a notice to party workers to not to attend the National Executive Meet called by Ram Gopal Yadav in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

The member of Rajya Sabha, Ram Gopal, had called for an SP convention to be held at Janeshwar Mishra Park in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read: 10 major announcement made by PM Modi in his New Year’s Eve address to the nation

Mulayam Singh retaliated by writing a letter to all the SP party workers, urging them not to attend the meeting as it is against the party constitution and can disrupt the harmony. He further mentioned that those who attend the meet will face action.

As per the party constitution, only the party president has the right to call out for such party meets.

 

 

Earlier on December 30, Mulayam Singh Yadav had suspended son Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav from Samajwadi Party for six years for indeciplinary behaviour. However, the suspension was rolled back a day after on December 31.

 

 

Tags:
Mulayam Singh Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, SAMAJWADI PARTY, SP, National Executive meet, Janeshwar Mishra Park, Lucknow
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.