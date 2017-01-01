Mulayam calls Ram Gopal Yadav's National Meeting unconstitutional; warns party members

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Mulayam Singh Yadav on Sunday issued a notice to party workers to not to attend the National Executive Meet called by Ram Gopal Yadav in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

The member of Rajya Sabha, Ram Gopal, had called for an SP convention to be held at Janeshwar Mishra Park in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh.

Mulayam Singh retaliated by writing a letter to all the SP party workers, urging them not to attend the meeting as it is against the party constitution and can disrupt the harmony. He further mentioned that those who attend the meet will face action.

As per the party constitution, only the party president has the right to call out for such party meets.

Mulayam Singh Yadav writes letter to party workers, asks them not to attend National Executive meet called by Ramgopal Yadav

Earlier on December 30, Mulayam Singh Yadav had suspended son Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav from Samajwadi Party for six years for indeciplinary behaviour. However, the suspension was rolled back a day after on December 31.