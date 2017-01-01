National Executive meet elects Akhilesh Yadav as SP chief; 'Netaji' calls it unconstitutional

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday was unanimously elected national president of the Samajwadi Party (SP) at the National Executive meeting called by Ram Gopal Yadav at Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

The decision was taken in the meet that was attended by CM Akhilesh Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav, Minister Ahmed Hasan, MPs Revati Raman Singh and Naresh Agarwal, and a hoard of party workers.

While addressing the party workers, Ram Gopal Yadav directed aim at SP state president Shivpal Yadav saying, “He has been taking wrong decisions in the name of Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav).”

Further announcing the decision, he said “This National Executive unanimously elects Akhilesh Yadav ji as the national president of Samajwadi Party and also wants Shivpal Yadav to be removed as the state president and Amar Singh to be sacked from the party.”

After the announcement by Ram Gopal, UP CM Akhilesh Yadav said that as a son it is his responsibility to bring any conspiracy against Netaji to light.

“If we come into power again then the happiest individual would be Netaji himself,” added Akhilesh.

Earlier, Mulayam Singh Yadav issued a letter against the meet labelling it unconstitutional and also mentioned that strict action would be taken against the party members who attend it.