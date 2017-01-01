Vijay Mallya's sarcastic take on PM Modi's Digital India
New Delhi: The absconding liquor baron Vijay Mallya kicked off his New Year by targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a series of 'sarcastic' tweets saying that investigations conducted by criminal agencies should be fair, impartial and legal.
 
The Indian businessman and ex- member of Rajya Sabha had ‘fled’ the country on 3rd March 2016. Mallya is currently believed to be in Britain.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in November had initiated a request to extradite him from Britain through a special court in Mumbai.
 
The investigative agency secured a non-bailable warrant against Mallya, following it with an extradition request from the special court to competent authorities in Britain.
 
Mallya was declared wilful defaulter by the head of consortium of banks, SBI, who had lent almost Rs 9,000 crore to the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines (KFA)
 
A local court had declared Vijay Mallya a proclaimed absconder in November last year.
 
