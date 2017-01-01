FM Arun Jaitley hopeful India will continue to be one of the fastest growing economies in 2017

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday discussed the future of the Indian economy in New Delhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation earlier.

Since the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 was announced on Novermber 8 by Prime Minister, an unprecedented number of cases of black money seizure came up across the nation. Speaking on it, Arun Jaitley said that large amount of money along with the undeclared wealth has come into the banking system which is only going to strengthen banks’ ability to lend money.

“We are now keeping the inflation under control; consequently we have seen interest rates coming down,” Finance Minister said.

Further expressing his views on how India is progressing amid the cash crunch, he said “Remonetisation has progressed extremely well and I am sure in the coming days it will be completed.”

“India was one of the fastest growing economies last year and will continue to be so this year,” he added.

Arun Jaitley was optimistic about nation’s fortunes for the year ahead, saying that 2017 will the year where Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be successfully implemented and India will thrive on digitised economy.