Ram Gopal Yadav expelled from SP for 6 years; MSY calls for parallel convention on Jan 5

Lucknow: In another twist in the ongoing saga of Samajwadi Party (SP), Mulayam Singh Yadav again sacked Ram Gopal Yadav from the party for 6 years on Sunday. The SP Supremo condemned the decisions made in the National Executive Meet held on Sunday morning at Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lukcnow, Uttar Pradesh.

Ram Gopal Yadav, along with Akhilesh Yadav, was expelled from the party for 6 years on December 30 but were reinstated back just a day after on December 31.

Mulayam Singh Yadav slammed the resolutions that were passed in the convention called by Ram Gopal Yadav where Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was unanimously elected party’s national president. The members also sacked Shivpal Yadav during the meet.

An aggravated Mulayam Singh said some people want to benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by insulting him and the same people called today's National Executive Meet.

Mulayam Singh Yadav says some people want to benefit the BJP by insulting him and the same people called today's National Exec Meet pic.twitter.com/1d5YGUlvKV — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2017

After rejecting the decisions and terming them illegal, Mulayam Singh called for a parallel Convention Meet on January 5.