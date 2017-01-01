State Bank of India cuts MCLR by 0.9%

New Delhi: On the first day of 2017 State Bank of India (SBI) has slashed its MCLR (Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate) by 0.9%. Following this decision of the SBI, the Equal Monthly Instalments (EMIs) are set to go down.
As per reports, this is being seen as a result of the demonetisation move that was announced on Nov 8. Experts believe that this is because of the extra cash that has been pumped back into the banking system after the note ban.
Also Read: 10 major announcements made by PM Modi in his New Year’s Eve address to the nation
This decision by the SBI has come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a couple of major announcements during his address on New Year’s Eve along with some new reforms for the citizens of the nation.
PM Modi made a major announcement that, the loss that NABARD suffered by giving loans to co-op banks, societies at low interest rate shall be borne by Government. NABARD created a fund of Rs 21,000 cr last month, now government is adding Rs. 20,000 cr more to this.
(With inputs from IANS)
Add new comment