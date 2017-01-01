State Bank of India cuts MCLR by 0.9%

New Delhi: On the first day of 2017 State Bank of India (SBI) has slashed its MCLR (Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate) by 0.9%. Following this decision of the SBI, the Equal Monthly Instalments (EMIs) are set to go down.

As per reports, this is being seen as a result of the demonetisation move that was announced on Nov 8. Experts believe that this is because of the extra cash that has been pumped back into the banking system after the note ban.

With major infusion of fresh liquidity arising from the demonetisation measure, state-run State Bank of India said on Sunday it had cut its lending rates by 90 basis points for maturities ranging from overnight to three-year tenures, after experiencing a surge in deposits.

The country's largest lender cut its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) effective from New Year's Day in response to a surge in deposits post the demonetisation of high value currency on November 8.

For loans of overnight tenure, the new MCLR will be 7.75 per cent, instead of 8.65 per cent. One-month tenure will attract a rate of 7.85 per cent, while those for three and six months will be 7.90 and 7.95 per cent, respectively.

For one year, the new MCLR will be 8 per cent. The bank will levy interest rate of 8.10 per cent and 8.15 per cent for two years and three years, respectively.

Lending rates were lowered also across other maturities, effective from Sunday.

This decision by the SBI has come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a couple of major announcements during his address on New Year’s Eve along with some new reforms for the citizens of the nation.

PM Modi made a major announcement that, the loss that NABARD suffered by giving loans to co-op banks, societies at low interest rate shall be borne by Government. NABARD created a fund of Rs 21,000 cr last month, now government is adding Rs. 20,000 cr more to this.

