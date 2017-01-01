Shoe hurled at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Rohtak

New Delhi: On Sunday, a shoe was hurled at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Rohtak, a few hundred kilometres from Delhi.

The incident took place while CM Arvind Kejriwal was addressing a rally. The shoe was hurled at the Aam Aadmi Party leader while he was addressing a gathering against demonetisation. Identity of attackers is still unknown.

On Sunday, branding demonetisation a "huge scam", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday sought an independent probe into and a White Paper on the note ban.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also told the media here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had become a laughing stock globally after taking out 86 per cent of the currency from the system on November 8.

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal seeks White Paper on demonetisation

"The world has started making fun of Modi... At least (former Prime Minister) Manmohan Singh had the respect of the world."

"Demonetisation is the biggest scandal in independent India," Kejriwal said. "The entire exercise was political and guided by corruption."

Earlier this year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had a narrow escape when some men armed with iron rods attacked his car here, coming "within an inch of grievously injuring" him, the AAP said.