Haryana's Panchkula district, 173 villages get 24-hour power supply

Chandigarh: Panchkula district, adjoining Chandigarh, and 173 villages of Haryana have qualified for 24-hour power supply from January 1, a spokesman of the state power utilities said on Sunday.

"The Haryana government has offered a New Year gift to the residents of 173 villages of the state. They will provide 24-hour power supply to these villages from January 1, 2017," the spokesman said.

"The benefit will be given to 32 feeders of the Uttar and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigams, where line losses have dipped below 20 per cent," he added. This has qualified the Panchkula district and the 173 villages for round-the-clock power supply.

Panchkula has become the first district in the state to get 24-hour power supply in its towns as well as villages from this year.

Among the 173 villages, 127 villages are under feeders of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam, and 46 villages are under the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam.

The state Electricity Department had set a target of providing 24-hour power supply to the entire state in the near future, provided all consumers pay their electricity bills on time and do not indulge in illegal activities like power theft, the spokesman added.