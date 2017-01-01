Mulayam Singh expels Naresh Agarwal and Kiranmoy Nanda from SP

New Delhi: Fresh drama emerged in the capital of Uttar Pradesh that is going to the polls in a few months. The supporters of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav stormed into the Samajwadi Party (SP) office located at Vikramaditya Marg in Lucknow.

In a fresh set of announcements Akhilesh Yadav removed Shivpal Yadav from the party state presidentship and appointed Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Naresh Uttam in his place.

As per reports, Shivpal Yadav was not allowed to enter the Samajwadi Party office by camp Akhilesh. After all these events, Kiranmoy Nanda and Naresh Agarwal were sacked from the party by SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav.

After being sacked from the party Kiranmoy Nanda said that he cannot be removed from the party by Mulayam Singh as Akhilesh Yadav is the new party chief and only he can sack him and not Mulayam Singh Yadav.

There is heavy deployment of security forces outside the Samajwadi Party office. Special units of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed outside the party office to avoid any ugly situation. Shivpal Yadav supporters too stormed the SP office in Lucknow in an attempt to take control of the office.

#WATCH: Akhilesh supporters dance and celebrate outside SP office in Lucknow after he was elected SP's Pres at today's national executive pic.twitter.com/UvAYKq0ozS — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2017

Samajwadi Party national president Mulayam Singh Yadav on Sunday issued a notice to party workers to not attend the National Executive Meet called by Ram Gopal Yadav in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Member of Rajya Sabha, Ram Gopal, had called for an SP convention to be held at Janeshwar Mishra Park in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh.

Mulayam Singh retaliated by writing a letter to all the SP workers, urging them not to attend the meeting as he said it is against the party constitution and can disrupt the harmony. He further mentioned that those who attend the meet will face action.

As per the party constitution, only the party president has the right to call for such party meets. Following the Executive Meet Ram Gopal Yadav was expelled from the party for 6 years. He has been suspended from the party twice in the past 3 days.