Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal blames PM Modi for shoe attack in Haryana

Rohtak: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a shoe attack on him here in Haryana.

A young man hurled a shoe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader as he was addressing a rally. It hit an edge of the stage but fell short of Kejriwal who was speaking against demonetisation.

AAP activists immediately pounced on the attacker but Kejriwal repeatedly urged everyone to spare him.

"I have again and again said that Modi is a coward," the AAP leader thundered amid the commotion. "Today his supporter hurled a shoe at me. Modi doesn't have the guts to face us straight. He sends his agents."

Later, Kejriwal tweeted: "Modiji, we can also do this but our cultural values don't permit us to do this.

"I will keep on exposing the truth behind demonetisation scam and the Sahara-Birla bribery despite your CBI raid (on my minister) or shoe attack on me."