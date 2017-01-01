NSG website hacked by a hacker group 'Alone Injector'

New Delhi: The National Security Guard (NSG) website was hacked on Sunday by a hacker group that goes by the name 'Alone Injector'. The hacker group hampered the website and defaced it with abusive messages against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Image of a police beating civilians was also uploaded on the website homepage with text that read 'Free Kashmir'. As per reports the group is said to be based out of Pakistan as references were made to country's intelligence agency, ISI.

The website was taken offline once the authorities took notice of the hack. There were also pro-Pakistan slogans raised on the hacked website.

The hackers did not take down the entire website and most of the links on the website were left untouched but the homepage was replaced. Earlier a hacker group called 'Legion' hacked the official Twittter account of the Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and the official twitter handle of Congress.

Days later the official twitter accounts of a few senior and influential journalists were also hacked.