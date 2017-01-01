SP infighting — 10 major developments within Samajwadi Party

Lucknow: Fresh drama emerged in the capital of Uttar Pradesh that is going to the polls in a few months. The supporters of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav stormed into the Samajwadi Party (SP) office located at Vikramaditya Marg in Lucknow.

In a fresh set of announcements Akhilesh Yadav removed Shivpal Yadav from the party state presidentship and appointed Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Naresh Uttam in his place.

Here are 10 major developments that took place on the first day of the New Year 2017:

1. Samajwadi Party began the New Year with a bang as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister staged a coup at the national convention where his supporters declared him the party's national president. The national convention was organised by Ram Gopal Yadav.

2. Mulayam Singh Yadav was given the role of a 'mentor' in the new body formed

3. Mulayam Singh Yadav recated to this resolution and sacked Ram Gopal Yadav. Mulayam even called the appointment of Akhilesh Yadav as the president illegal.

4. The new body formed in which CM Akhilesh Yadav was the party president removed outsider Amar Singh from the party and also removed Mulayam Singh's brother Shivpal Yadav from the post of state president.

5. Mulayam Singh issued a letter stating all the decisions taken at the national convention were illegal and also called for a party meeting on January 5.

6. Naresh Uttam was appointed as the state party president. Akhilesh Yadav supporters and others belonging to camp Akhilesh took control of the party office situated at Vikramaditya Marg in Lucknow.

7. Shivpal Yadav was denied entry inside the party office and thus a tussle resulted between supporters of Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav outside the party office. There was heavy deployment of security forces outside the party office.

8. Naresh Agarwal and Kiranmoy Nanda were sacked from the party by Mulayam Singh Yadav.

9. In reaction to this Kiranmoy Nanda said only Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had the right to remove him from the party because after the convention Akhilesh Yadav was the president and not Mulayam Singh.

10. Shivpal Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav are likely to visit Delhi and both Akhilesh and Mulayam are likely knock at the Election Commission’s door.

