Mulayam Singh calls off January 5 emergency national convention; Yadav brothers head to Delhi

Lucknow: Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls the rift within the Samajwadi Party seems to have widen. Shivpal Yadav on Monday tweeted and said that the emergency national convention called by Mulayam Singh Yadav on January 5 has been cancelled.

The tweet also stated that every party leader and worker should go to their respective constituencies and prepare for the upcoming election in Uttar Pradesh.

नेताजी के आदेशानुसार समाजवादी पार्टी का 5 जनवरी का अधिवेशन फिलहाल स्थगित किया जाता है। सभी नेता और कार्यकर्ता (1/2) — Shivpal Singh Yadav (@shivpalsinghyad) January 2, 2017

... अपने-अपने क्षेत्र मेँ चुनाव की तैयारियोँ मेँ जुटे और जीत हासिल करने के लिए जी-जान से मेहनत करेँ। (2/2) — Shivpal Singh Yadav (@shivpalsinghyad) January 2, 2017

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister staged a coup at the national convention orgainised on January 1, where his supporters declared him the party's national president. The national convention was organised by Ram Gopal Yadav.

The Uttar Pradesh elections are to be announced later this week. Meanwhile Mulayam Singh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav have headed to Delhi to meet the Election Commission officials. UP CM Akhilesh Yadav has called a meeting of all the Samajwadi Party MLAs in Lucknow at 11AM on Monday.