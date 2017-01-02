5 policemen including SHO suspended for custodial death

New Delhi: A Station House Officer and 4 other policemen have been suspended for allegedly hushing up a "suicide" of an accused in the station premises here, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

According to the officer, Som Lal was called by police to the Adarsh Nagar police station in north Delhi for questioning on December 28 in a case. Seemingly fearing police interrogation and arrest, he went to fourth floor of the building and jumped off to his death.

The SHO, an Assistant Sub-Inspector and three constables feared that departmental action might be taken against them for the death of a man in police custody and dumped his body in a park near the police station, he said.

However, some locals and relatives of Som Lal complained to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Milind Mahadeo Dumbere who initiated a departmental inquiry, which found the five policemen involved in the death as well as hushing up the matter.

They were consequently suspended from duty, the officer said, adding that strict administrative and legal action will be taken against them.