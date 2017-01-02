Dhanbad: BJP politician made to resign after new video leak

Dhanbad: After another video of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician Geeta Singh was leaked on Saturday, she resigned on the request of senior party leaders in Dhanbad, Jharkhand.

Earlier on December 28, a video of the politician getting intimate was leaked on internet by Satyendra Sinha who was one of the two participants in the video clip.

This time it was the remaining part of the 13-minute video that went viral.

Geeta Singh revealed that Satyendra was an old acquaintance and he made the video through a hidden camera. After making the video, he blackmailed her into giving money and then leaked the video online.